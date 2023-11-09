Overwhelming response to Kolu Kondattam 2023

November 09, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Every year, the anticipation and reception for ‘Kolu Kondattam’, a brand event organised by The Hindu to commemorate the Navratri season with its readers, exceeds expectations.

This year, the ‘Kolu Kondattam’ provided a platform for readers of Madurai region to showcase their aesthetic talent through kolu displays.

On November 8, the award function of ‘Kolu Kondattam’ 2023 contest was held at The Hindu office and the winners were honoured with trophies and gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu hosts the competition every year, and this year’s entrants impressed the judges with their unique and conceptual ideas.

Rajalakshmi Ashokan bagged the winner’s trophy, Lalithambigai Prabhu was the first runner up and Preetichand K. R. was the second runner up.

The event is co-presented by ITC Mangaldeep, associated sponsor for the event is Gopuram Products and Comfort Partner Coir-On Mattresses. Gifts were sponsored by NAGA products, P. S. Tamarind and Hanbao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.