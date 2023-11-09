ADVERTISEMENT

Overwhelming response to Kolu Kondattam 2023

November 09, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

MA10KOLU-LOGO | Photo Credit: MA10KOLU-LOGO

Every year, the anticipation and reception for ‘Kolu Kondattam’, a brand event organised by The Hindu to commemorate the Navratri season with its readers, exceeds expectations.

This year, the ‘Kolu Kondattam’ provided a platform for readers of Madurai region to showcase their aesthetic talent through kolu displays.

On November 8, the award function of ‘Kolu Kondattam’ 2023 contest was held at The Hindu office and the winners were honoured with trophies and gifts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu hosts the competition every year, and this year’s entrants impressed the judges with their unique and conceptual ideas.

Rajalakshmi Ashokan bagged the winner’s trophy, Lalithambigai Prabhu was the first runner up and Preetichand K. R. was the second runner up.

The event is co-presented by ITC Mangaldeep, associated sponsor for the event is Gopuram Products and Comfort Partner Coir-On Mattresses. Gifts were sponsored by NAGA products, P. S. Tamarind and Hanbao.

Winners of ‘Kolu Kondattam’ 2023 in Madurai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US