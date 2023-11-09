HamberMenu
Overwhelming response to Kolu Kondattam 2023

November 09, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
MA10KOLU-LOGO

MA10KOLU-LOGO | Photo Credit: MA10KOLU-LOGO

Every year, the anticipation and reception for ‘Kolu Kondattam’, a brand event organised by The Hindu to commemorate the Navratri season with its readers, exceeds expectations.

This year, the ‘Kolu Kondattam’ provided a platform for readers of Madurai region to showcase their aesthetic talent through kolu displays.

On November 8, the award function of ‘Kolu Kondattam’ 2023 contest was held at The Hindu office and the winners were honoured with trophies and gifts.

The Hindu hosts the competition every year, and this year’s entrants impressed the judges with their unique and conceptual ideas.

Rajalakshmi Ashokan bagged the winner’s trophy, Lalithambigai Prabhu was the first runner up and Preetichand K. R. was the second runner up.

The event is co-presented by ITC Mangaldeep, associated sponsor for the event is Gopuram Products and Comfort Partner Coir-On Mattresses. Gifts were sponsored by NAGA products, P. S. Tamarind and Hanbao.

Winners of ‘Kolu Kondattam’ 2023 in Madurai.

Winners of ‘Kolu Kondattam’ 2023 in Madurai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

