Overwhelming response from bull-owners, tamers to jallikattu

Madurai

12 January 2022 19:52 IST

Tokens will be issued by Thursday

Despite the COVID-19 threat and newer rules imposed by the State government for jallikattu events, registration of bulls and tamers has been overwhelming for the three events to be held in Madurai in the coming days.

According to district administration, over 4,500 entries for bulls and over 1,990 entries for bull tamers have been received through the online facility that was launched on Tuesday evening.Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar had said that 24 hours would be given for online registration.

Advertising

Advertising

Within a few hours after registration began, over 2,500 entries for participation of bulls in the three events at Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur were received.

“We are checking for double entries and after scrutinising the documents submitted by the applicants, randomisation will be taken up and tokens issued for the selected bulls and tamers,” an officer said.

The State government has restricted the number of bulls to 700 and tamers to 300 per event.Besides, the bulls and tamers cannot participate in more than one event.

“We will divide the valid applications among the three events.Tokens through SMS for Avaniyapuram jallikattu to be held on Friday will be issued by Thursday morning and for the other two events, it will be sent by afternoon,” the official added.

All that the bull-rearers and tamers need to do is to produce a RT-PCR negative certificate taken 48 hours before the event, along with the token, to participate in the events.

The jallikattu event at Palamedu will be held on Saturday and the event at Alanganallur will be held on Monday.