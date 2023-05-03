May 03, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

An overturned diesel tanker was safely removed by the fire and rescue services personnel here on Wednesday.

When a tanker, after filing diesel at the depot in Thatchanallur on Wednesday afternoon, was returning to its destination, the lorry overturned at Sripuram after the driver lost control of the vehicle. As diesel started leaking from the tanker, the fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and cooled the tanker with water and special foam to avert a major mishap.

After taking all precautionary measures, the overturned tanker was removed with the help of cranes by the firefighters, led by District Fire Officer Ganesan.

