HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Overturned diesel tanker safely removed

May 03, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fire fighters sprayed foam on the road near Hindustan Petroleum godown at Thatchanallur near Tirunelveli after a tanker overturned on Wednesday.

Fire fighters sprayed foam on the road near Hindustan Petroleum godown at Thatchanallur near Tirunelveli after a tanker overturned on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

An overturned diesel tanker was safely removed by the fire and rescue services personnel here on Wednesday.

 When a tanker, after filing diesel at the depot in Thatchanallur on Wednesday afternoon, was returning to its destination, the lorry overturned at Sripuram after the driver lost control of the vehicle. As diesel started leaking from the tanker, the fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and cooled the tanker with water and special foam to avert a major mishap.

 After taking all precautionary measures, the overturned tanker was removed with the help of cranes by the firefighters, led by District Fire Officer Ganesan.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.