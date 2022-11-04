Overseas job seekers should check authorised govt websites: Collector

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 04, 2022 20:17 IST

Following complaints from a large number of public about getting duped by tricksters in overseas employments, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar on Friday urged people to check government websites or authorised manpower agencies.

There has been a number of complaints of youngsters being taken for a ride by some unauthorised agents, who, under the guise of offering attractive salaries, lured youth to countries like Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia recently.

Offering them “hefty pay packet,” the applicants were taken to these countries on a tourist visa. Not knowing about the legal consequences of such visas, the youth were allegedly forced to work in call centres and online scamming businesses.

When some of the youth refused to indulge in such nefarious activities, they were assaulted and humiliated.

According to recent reports from people at a weekly public grievance day meeting to get their sons back, the parents narrated their harrowing tales, said officials at the Collectorate.

The Collector has appealed to the applicants and parents to be cautious and check for credible information through Union government websites in the Ministry of External Affairs or can contact Indian Embassy/High Commission officials at the respective countries, where they sought jobs.

After due verification, they should preferably go through the government-approved manpower agencies. Only after obtaining proper work visa and contracts, they should proceed with their travel.

The applicants can also approach officials in the Tamil Nadu government who could guide the job aspirants properly. The youth seeking overseas employment should be thorough with the laws and seek assistance in this regard from the government, Dr Aneesh Shekhar said. More details may be had from 96000 23645, 87602 48625 and 044-28515288.

