Overnight rainfall inundates many residential areas in Madurai

A moderate rainfall over the last two days was enough to inundate several low-lying areas in Madurai district.

Heavy rain, which started from Sunday evening, continued till Monday afternoon in the city, leading to breaching of many channels such as Pandalkudi and Eechanodai. The flood water inundated neighbouring areas. As Pandalkudi channel overflowed, water surrounded the houses located nearby.

The waterlogging put the residents in a dire situation as they found themselves unable to leave their homes or streets.

A resident of T.M. Nagar near M.G.R. bus stand, who had to wade through hip-deep water on his street, said they faced the same problem every year. “Officials blaming the area as low-lying rules out any possibility to rectify the issue, “ he rued.

A. Balakrishnan, an autorickshaw driver who lives in T.M. Nagar, said he had parked his vehicle a km away from his house out of fear that it would stall in the water. “Though the problem can be negated as a usual one, the struggle we face these days is real,” he added.

A senior corporation official said there was nothing to be done to prevent water stagnation as it was a low-lying area. “To prevent further damage, we have alerted the Public Works Department to repair the breach on the channel, which led to flooding in other parts of T.M. Nagar.”

A similar situation could be witnessed in areas near Pandalkudi channel near Sellur

I. Pandian of nearby Kattabomman Nagar, whose house was inundated due to overflow from a nearby channel, said the problem could have been averted if the channel had been cleaned and the waste removed before the onset of the monsoon.

“When everyone knows that it is an important area, why did not the officials care to clear the waste and clogging in the channel. The water that has entered my house is drainage water. In this situation, how can I live in the house with my family,” he said.

Echoing him, other residents said if the channel had been cleaned beforehand, the overflowing could have been prevented.

Disaster Management Department officials said that no loss of of human lives, cattle or property had been reported in Madurai district till now. However, measures to safeguard people along the banks of the Vaigai had been taken to prevent untoward situations.