Overnight rain lashes Kanniyakumari district due to cyclonic activity

A few low-lying areas of Kanniyakumari district were marooned as heavy rain during the night flooded the areas on Monday.

As the overnight rain soaked several parts of the district since Sunday evening, thanks to cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal, various parts of Kanniyakumari district experienced good rainfall coupled with heavy wind.

Consequently, power supply to several areas of the district were affected after branches of trees fell on power lines.

Houses inundated

Rainwater entered 10 houses in Shalom Nagar in Aasaaripallam in Nagercoil and flooding was reported in a few more areas of the district.

Rainfall recorded in the district (in mm) was: Boothapandi – 60.40, Chittar 2 – 72.40, Kaliyal – 172, Kannimar – 75, Kottaaram – 90, Kuzhithurai – 151, Mayilaadi – 115, Nagercoil – 117, Petchipaarai Dam – 15, Perunchaani – 41, Puththen Dam – 40, Chittar 1 – 67, Surulacode – 137, Thuckalay – 132, Colachel – 26, Eraniel – 32, Balamore – 133, Maambazhathuraiyar Dam – 117, Aralvaimozhi – 25, Kozhiporevilai – 130.


Comments
