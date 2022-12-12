  1. EPaper
Overhead wire entangles with engine, train detained near Rajapalayam

December 12, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI

A special express train was detained for nearly 90 minutes between Sankarankoil and Rajapalayam after a dangling overhead cable got entangled with its locomotive and coaches on Sunday night. According to railway sources, the weekly special train between Tirunelveli and Tambaram was proceeding towards Rajapalayam when it the overhead wire of the railway electrification work underway got entangled with the engine of the speeding train at around 10.20 p.m. Later, officials from Railway Electrification rushed to the spot and removed the wire and the train left at around 11.50 p.m. after a detention of 1.30 hours.

