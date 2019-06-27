Overhead tank overflows at a time of water crisis

Water from an overhead tank that supplies water to Guru Nagar, MM Nagar, TWAD Colony and Anbu Nagar has been overflowing for 15 days now. Despite complaints from residents, no action has been taken yet, say the residents.

Secretary of Guru Nagar Resident Welfare Association B. Chitiravel Pandian says at least 5,000 liters of water are wasted every day. “The area where the tank is situated is now flooding. The water may soon enter our houses,” he said.

At the site, it is easy to spot garbage floating in the water. Madhumathi Mahesh, a resident of TWAD Colony, says ever since the water began flowing onto the streets, there has been a steady rise in the number of mosquitoes, besides snakes and frogs. The stench from the garbage is overwhelming,” she said.

Ms. Mahesh says at a time when many parts of the city are struggling with water shortage, the Corporation should be responsible in conserving its resources.

C. Panneerselvam, another resident of the area, says that despite repeated complaints to the Corporation, steps are yet to be taken. “We have spoken to two plumbers but they keep blaming each other and not shutting down the motors. We have also spoken to an official from Ward 24 but there is yet to be a response,” he says.

He adds that the structure needs redevelopment as most of the iron that holds the tank together seems weak.

An official from the Corporation’s engineering department says workers have been appointed to fix the problem. “The overhead tank is a junction for water under the Cauvery Integrated Drinking Water Supply Scheme and the metro water. The valve for the cauvery water has been shut for the moment. Work should be completed by Friday,” he says.

He adds that many of these bursts happen during night time and it hence difficult to address.