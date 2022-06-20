Overhead tank operators, conservancy workers stage protest

Madurai; Tamil Nadu; 20/05/2022. CITU Village Panchayat level overhead tank cleaners demand for a minimum wage at a protest staged near Collectorate in Madurai on Monday.. Photo, Moorthy. G / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Over hundred panchayat level overhead tank operators and conservancy workers staged a demonstration near the Madurai Collectorate demanding better wages, service regularisation and financial assistance.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions put forth a series of demands and urged the authorities to implement them for the benefit of these workers. The members urged the authorities to hike the salary of the workers and implement a uniform salary structure for all such workers.

They demanded the payment of salary arrears, the authorities to ensure that the salary was paid to the workers by the 5th day of every month and monthly allowance of Rs 1000 for cleaning overhead tanks. They said protective gear should be provided during work hours.

The workers also demanded free house site pattas, COVID-19 assistance, assistance for medical treatment and a complaint box at the workplace so that the workers could write to the authorities for grievance redressal.