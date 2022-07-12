Overflowing sewage irks residents 

Vehicle users find it difficult to use roads at Vanamamalai Nagar

Vehicle users find it extremely difficult to use Vanamamalai Nagar Main Road while it is almost unusable for pedestrians. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Vehicle users find it difficult to use roads at Vanamamalai Nagar

Manholes overflowing and sewage stagnating on the streets is a common sight at Vanamamalai Nagar in S.S. Colony in the city, say residents.

To give credence to their claim, a manhole opposite a hospital on Vanamamalai Nagar Main Road has been overflowing for three days. “This is in fact a perennial problem we face. Though Corporation authorities take temporary measures to clear the sewage, they are yet to provide a permanent solution,” said a motor vehicle mechanic, who has been living in the area for 18 years.

Vehicle users find it extremely difficult to use the stretch while it is almost unusable for pedestrians.

“The stench from the sewage is unbearable, because of which cut short my morning walk,” said a 40-year-old woman resident. It would become a fertile breeding ground for mosquitoes, which could ultimately spread infections, she said.

“Though steps were initiated to set up a pumping station in the area, the work has been paused for more than a month. Authorities cite no solid reason for the halt of work,” said V. Santhanakrishnan, secretary, Vanamamalai Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

He said a storm water percolation well was dug in the area nearly four years ago, but it was used to drain sewage from a drainage channel opposite Sringeri Nagar. Due to blocks in the pipelines leading to the well, the manholes were overflowing often, he said and demanded completion of the work on the pumping station before the situation worsened during rains.

When contacted, Councillor (ward 70) T. Amutha Thavamani said the pumping station would be set up within six months and it would solve the problem of rainwater and sewage flooding Vanamamalai Nagar and five other surrounding areas. “The pumping station is being set up at a cost of ₹99.7 lakh under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. It would have the capacity to pump sewage from 6,000 houses,” she added.

Pipelines leading to the pumping station had already been laid in extension areas, including Swaroop Nagar, Namachivayam Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar and Duraisamy Nagar.

She urged the residents to dispose of waste responsibly. “What must go to the bin should not be discarded in drainage channels. This leads to blockages,” said Ms. Thavamani.

Notices had been sent to residents through Resident Welfare Associations in this regard, she added.