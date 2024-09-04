Overcome internal, external pressures with hard work to crack UPSC exam, says Tenkasi Collector

Civil services aspirants, who need to put in hard work with intense concentration, should equip themselves with the qualities to win over the internal and external challenges to get into the service, District Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore said.

Addressing the Union Public Service Commission aspirants’ meet organised at Sri Parasakthi College for Women at Courtallam on Wednesday by The Hindu’and Shankar IAS Academy, Mr. Kamal Kishore said he, an engineering graduate, had to prepare for world’s one of the toughest examinations for three years even as his wife had to take care of the family and his expenses during the period.

The external challenge such as duration dedicated everyday for the exam preparation without getting distracted from other factors plays a major role in cracking the UPSC examination, he said.

When the students asked the Collector about the motivating factor for his work, Mr. Kamal Kishore said he used to motivate himself everyday with new challenges and the work for the people.

“I never become satisfied with my work as I want to work better everyday by scaling new heights. If I get satisfied with my work, there will be saturation, which will not allow me to serve the people better,” the Collector said.

When a student asked him about the difference in service by the elected representatives and the civil servants, he replied that the democratically elected public representatives could serve the people for the stipulated duration of five years while the civil servants could serve the public till retirement.

Madurai Branch Head of Shankar IAS Academy, the knowledge partner of this event, B. Arjun Nathan clarified the doubts of the 500-odd students gathered for the event.

Principal of the college Nageswari was present.

