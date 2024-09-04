GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Overcome internal, external pressures with hard work to crack UPSC exam, says Tenkasi Collector

Published - September 04, 2024 08:24 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau
Tenkasi District Collector A. K. Kamal Kishore addressing students of Sri Parasakthi College in Courtallam on Wednesday.

Tenkasi District Collector A. K. Kamal Kishore addressing students of Sri Parasakthi College in Courtallam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Civil services aspirants, who need to put in hard work with intense concentration, should equip themselves with the qualities to win over the internal and external challenges to get into the service, District Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore said.

 Addressing the Union Public Service Commission aspirants’ meet organised at Sri Parasakthi College for Women at Courtallam on Wednesday by The Hindu’and Shankar IAS Academy, Mr. Kamal Kishore said he, an engineering graduate, had to prepare for world’s one of the toughest examinations for three years even as his wife had to take care of the family and his expenses during the period.

 The external challenge such as duration dedicated everyday for the exam preparation without getting distracted from other factors plays a major role in cracking the UPSC examination, he said.

 When the students asked the Collector about the motivating factor for his work, Mr. Kamal Kishore said he used to motivate himself everyday with new challenges and the work for the people.

 “I never become satisfied with my work as I want to work better everyday by scaling new heights. If I get satisfied with my work, there will be saturation, which will not allow me to serve the people better,” the Collector said.

 When a student asked him about the difference in service by the elected representatives and the civil servants, he replied that the democratically elected public representatives could serve the people for the stipulated duration of five years while the civil servants could serve the public till retirement.

 Madurai Branch Head of Shankar IAS Academy, the knowledge partner of this event, B. Arjun Nathan clarified the doubts of the 500-odd students gathered for the event.

 Principal of the college Nageswari was present.

Published - September 04, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.