Over seven tonnes of ration rice seized from a shed near Sattur

February 08, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - SATTUR

Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department sleuths on Wednesday seized 7,120 kg of ration rice that was hoarded in a secluded place near Elayirampannai near Sattur in Virudhunagar district.

Acting on a tip-off, the Food Cell sleuths of Virudhunagar unit, led by Sub-Inspector of Police, S. Dhebakar, raided a tin-sheet shed put up near a cattle farm and found 178 polythene bags of ration rice. Each bag contained 40 kg of rice which were collected from family cardholders and stocked for smuggling.

The team arrested two persons, M. Arumugakani, 28, driver of an SUV, and M. Karthik, 29, who was involved in collecting the rice.

Investigation revealed that Balamanikandan of Kovilpatti was the receiver and Sangilipandi, also from Kovilpatti, was the owner of the vehicle who hoarded the rice.

The team seized the rice and the vehicle. The rice was handed over to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown in Sattur.

The accused were booked under provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order, 1982 and Essential Commodities Act, 1995. The Food Cell sleuths are on the lookout for the two accused who have absconded.

