Over Rs. 95-crore crop loans waived in Tirunelveli district

November 15, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Crop loans to the tune of Rs. 95.29 crore had been waived in Tirunelveli district for benefiting over 9,000 farmers of the district, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said.

Presiding over the Cooperative Week celebrations held here on Tuesday evening, he handed over welfare assistance to the tune of Rs. 6.63 crore to 953 persons and honoured the best performing cooperative societies. He said the profession of agriculture had become an affordable venture.

When the State Government waived crop loans to the tune of Rs. 12,110 crore, over 16.43 lakh farmers across Tamil Nadu, 9,407 farmers from Tirunelveli district, got benefited as their crop loans of Rs. 95.29 crore was waived. The jewel loan waiver had benefited 21,819 families in Tirunelveli district. Loans to the tune of Rs. 83.64 crore given to 2018 self-help groups with 28,099 women was also waived.

“After giving loans to the tune of over Rs. 10,292 crore during 2021–2022 to 14.84 lakh farmers, Rs. 6,341 crore was given to 8.44 lakh farmers during the current fiscal,” he said.

Besides renovating 75 ration shops during the current financial year, seven new ration shops had been started this year, he said.

District Revenue Officer Jayashree Chellaiah and Joint Registrar of Tirunelveli District Central Cooperative Bank R. Subhashini were present.

In Thoothukudi, Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, MP Kanimozhi and Collector K. Senthil Raj handed over assistance to the tune of Rs. 17.63 crore to 2,039 beneficiaries.

Ms. Geetha informed that 924 new members had been enrolled in the cooperative societies in Thoothukudi district and jewel loans to the tune of Rs. 170 crore were waived in Thoothukudi district.