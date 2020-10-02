Over Rs. 58 lakh swindled from NH Land Acquisition Office

A woman computer operator and her brother have been booked

Madurai rural district police have booked a woman computer operator, M. Shanthi and her brother, Sankar Kumar, for siphoning off Rs. 58.65 lakh from the office of Special Tahsildar, Land Acquisition, National Highways.

The District Crime Branch has booked the duo for cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust based on the complaint lodged by Special Tahsildar, Prabhakaran, Land Acquisition Division.

The duty of the office is to deposit money to the land owners on acquisition of their land for Melur to Karaikudi Road project. The accused Shanthi, who was a computer operator, forged documents and drew Rs. 22.42 lakh and remitted it in her bank account, police said. Later, she again drew Rs. 10.50 lakh from the office account and remitted to the bank account of her brother.

The incident happened after March 12, inquiries revealed.