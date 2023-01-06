Over exploitation of groundwater; 18 deep borewells sealed

January 06, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Officials sealed 18 deep borewells in Kattaalangulam area near here on Friday as the groundwater being drawn from these wells round-the-clock was being used for commercial purposes.

As the deep borewells sunk in Servaikaaranmadam, Kattalangulam, Koottaampuli and Kumaragiri areas were being commercially over-exploited round-the-clock by water suppliers, farming operations in these areas had been seriously affected. When the affected farmers forwarded complaints to District Collector K. Senthil Raj, the complainants were coerced and silenced by the water suppliers.

After the issue was raised at the farmers’ grievances day meetings repeatedly, the Collector ordered the sealing of the deep borewells which were being used for illegally drawing groundwater for commercial purposes. Following pressure from the Collector, the revenue officials sealed a few deep borewells in Servikkaaranmadam recently.

When the Collector exerted pressure on his subordinates again, they sealed 18 deep borewells in Kattaalangulam on Friday.

“The revenue and the panchayat union officials have been instructed to constantly monitor the over exploitation of groundwater for commercial purposes by taking the water to malls, hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments in tankers. Besides sealing the borewells, the power connection given to these places or farms will be disconnected permanently,” Dr. Senthil Raj warned.