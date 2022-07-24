Over 98,000 take TNPSC Group IV exam in Madurai

Amid tight security, 98,762 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)‘s Group IV written examination held in the district on Sunday.

A total of 18,807 candidates did not turn up against the 1,17,569 applicants who received the hall ticket. The exam was held in 419 centres across the district, which recorded an attendance of 84% as per official data.

The district administration had appointed 419 inspecting officers, 96 mobile teams and 14 flying squads to monitor the examination. that was held between 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

Earlier, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar visited an examination centre at The American College in Madurai and inspected the arrangements in place for the State-wide examination.

Madurai North had the highest number of examination centres at 92, followed by Madurai South (80) and Usilampatti (39).

U. Sivaramakrishnan of K. Pudur, who has hearing impairment, found mathematics paper tough. His father T. Udhaya said it was his first attempt and had resolved to prepare well in the future.

Two homemakers, R. Saranya and T. Meena of Sellur and Teppakulam, who attempted the exam for the second time at a centre in Madurai, said their families had extended full support during preparation and that they expected good results this time.