Over 9,800 liquor bottles seized

MADURAI

21 January 2021 18:29 IST

Prohibition Enforcement Wing sleuths on Wednesday seized over 9,800 liquor bottles from a private bar near Valayankulam and arrested nine persons for running the bar without licence. The police said the licence of the FL-2 bar had expired in 2019. A police officer said the bar owner had claimed that process of renewal of the licence was under way. However, the bar had stocked more bottles than the permitted 2,000 units. A case has been registered under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act.

