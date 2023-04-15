ADVERTISEMENT

Over 970 residents to get house pattas after 30 years

April 15, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

After a long battle 973 people in Solai Azhagupuram here would finally be receiving regularised house pattas (title deeds), thanks to the intervention of the Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan.

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board took over portions of land in Solai Azhagupuram in 1993. For over 30 years, 973 people were residing as taxpayers in the remaining land spanning up around 15.3 acres which includes Solai Azhagupuram, Bharathiar Road, Ramaiah Street, Jeeva Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar.

When the residents demanded regularised house pattas, Mr. Nagarajan intervened and submitted petitions to the Madurai administration and the Department of Land Administration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Mayor had stressed to get the amount from the residents as per the government guideline value fixed 30 years ago and issue pattas. Following this, District Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar prepared a proposal.

Mr. Nagarajan told the reporters that the patta distribution work is nearing completion and they will be issued soon.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and Mr. Nagarajan on Thursday inspected the area. CPI(M) State committee member R. Vijayarajan, area committee member Crony Senthil and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US