Over 970 residents to get house pattas after 30 years

April 15, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - MADURAI

After a long battle 973 people in Solai Azhagupuram here would finally be receiving regularised house pattas (title deeds), thanks to the intervention of the Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan.

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board took over portions of land in Solai Azhagupuram in 1993. For over 30 years, 973 people were residing as taxpayers in the remaining land spanning up around 15.3 acres which includes Solai Azhagupuram, Bharathiar Road, Ramaiah Street, Jeeva Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar.

When the residents demanded regularised house pattas, Mr. Nagarajan intervened and submitted petitions to the Madurai administration and the Department of Land Administration.

The Deputy Mayor had stressed to get the amount from the residents as per the government guideline value fixed 30 years ago and issue pattas. Following this, District Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar prepared a proposal.

Mr. Nagarajan told the reporters that the patta distribution work is nearing completion and they will be issued soon.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and Mr. Nagarajan on Thursday inspected the area. CPI(M) State committee member R. Vijayarajan, area committee member Crony Senthil and others were present.