Over 96% of public grievances redressed by Madurai City Police: Commissioner

December 21, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai City Police has redressed over 96% of the 4,706 grievances received in all police stations since October 10, said Commissioner of Police T. Senthilkumar.

Addressing the first special public grievances redressal meeting held here on Wednesday, Mr. Senthilkumar said that these were the petitions and complaints received ever since Grievances Redressal and Tracking (GREAT) system was introduced in the city.

Under the system, the reception area of the police stations have been brought under real-time monitoring with high-end cameras.

“Every petitioner/complaintant is offered seats and are dealt with dignity by the police personnel,” the Commissioner said. “Even if the petitioners are made to wait, the GREAT team, functioning at the City Police Office, call the police station and ask them to quickly attend to them,” he said.

Every complaint, along with the name and phone number of the complainant, is registered in a special software. The GREAT team gets feedback from each of the petitioner/complainant.

“Among all the 7,406 petitioners/complaints, 165 of them have given feedback expressing unsatisfaction about the way their petitions/complaints were handled,” the Commissioner said.

With the GREAT system, the number of petitioners approaching higher officials at the CPO with their grievances has come down by 20%, he added.

Mr. Senthilkumar said that all the petitions/complaints would be disposed off by the police if they were within the powers of the department.

The police would not take up complaints like family issues and civil disputes

“In such cases, the people have been asked to get remedy from the departments concerned like Corporation, Collectorate and Court,” he added.

The success of effective handling in complaints have helped in prevention of minor scuffles getting aggravated. Similarly, the police have become more polite in dealing with the common man.

At the special public grievances meeting, the petitioners, who were unsatisfied with the grievances redressal at police stations, were heard again by Assistant Commissioners of Police. “If the petitioners are not satisfied even now, they can come to us,” he said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police, N. Mohanraj (North), R. Srinivasa Perumal (South), S. Arumugasamy (Traffic), and G. Vanitha (Headquarters), were present.