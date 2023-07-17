ADVERTISEMENT

Over 9,500 students participate in Rosatom’s ‘Precise Energy 2023’ competition

July 17, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

More than 9,500 students from Tamil Nadu participated in the first round of Russian Nuclear State Corporation Rosatom’s ‘Precise Energy 2023’ competition.

An official statement said preliminary stage of the Olympiad ‘Precise Energy 2023’ in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics organized by Rosatom started on July 13 in all leading educational institutions across Tamil Nadu. More than 9,500 students – 6,000 schoolchildren from 50 schools of Chennai and 3,500 students from 30 colleges and universities of Chennai, Coimbatore, Pondicherry, Tirunelveli, Villupuram, Kanniyakumari - participated in the first round.

The Olympiad is conducted annually to promote science and technology as well as to encourage talented youth of Tamil Nadu to pursue carrier in the field of nuclear technologies.

The Atomstroyexports JSC, the general designer and general contractor of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project together with ANO Energy of Future traditionally organises the ‘Precise Energy’ in partnership with the Russian House in Chennai, Moscow Engineering Physics Institute (MEPI) and Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre.

The best performing students from the first round will be selected for the final stage, which will be held in Chennai between July 24 and 26. The top 3 students in each discipline will be awarded valuable prizes, the statement said.

