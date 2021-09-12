Over 9,000 students write NEET in Madurai

Many students find questions in Physics tough, and Biology easy

A total of 9,094 students took UG NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) that was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across 20 centres in Madurai district on Sunday.

Students started arriving at the examination centres from 10.30 a.m. with their parents. Students alone were allowed inside the centres from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. after verification of their admit cards and thermal scan. All other COVID-19 protocols and guidelines mandated by the NTA were followed in the exam centres, said P. Hamsapriya, the Academic Director of Mahatma Group of Schools and NTA’s city coordinator for NEET. There were 1,247 absentees in all the centres. The exam was over at 5 p.m.

P. Yoga, a student from Ramanathapuram, who took the exam at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Narimedu said, “After all the checking processes were completed, we were seated at the halls well ahead of the start of the exam. Masks were given after the question paper was distributed. I felt the physics section was tough as it had a lot of problems that had to be worked out.”

E. Vishalini from Manapacheri in Kottampatti, who wrote the exam in Tamil at Velammal Vidyalaya in Anuppanadi, said, “Botany and Zoology sections were easier than Physics and Chemistry. I attempted more questions in the Biology section. As I have been preparing intensively for the past four months, I hope to go past 350.”

e-box coaching

S. Veninila Devi, district NEET coordinator of the government e-box coaching programme, said that government school students who were trained under the programme wrote the exam confidently. “Since model NEET exams were conducted for government school students, their confidence level was high this year. Though there is positive feedback in general, students are of the opinion that physics section was tough. Due to the pandemic situation, it was difficult for teachers to teach, and students to follow the physics problems that are usually worked out on classroom boards.”