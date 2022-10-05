Over 900 tonnes of solid waste removed from roadsides after Puja celebrations

Garbage collection on the following day of a festival is a task for the Corporation. Plantain stems, rotten vegetables, especially broken ash gourd, among other items used for Ayudha Puja celebrations were strewn on the roadsides, especially on arterial roads in the city.

Temporary shops that sprung up in view of the occasion had traders leaving their unsold banana stems to rot. Among the garbage heaps were used and worn out articles that were discarded by shopkeepers, commercial establishment owners and residents.

“On a daily basis, 700 to 750 metric tonne of solid waste is collected in the 100 wards in the city. But the number on Wednesday shot up to around 900 metric tonne on the day after the puja which the workers had to remove,” said S. Vinoth Kumar, City Health Officer.

He called for awareness among people, who in residential areas must handover the segregated waste to the workers engaged in door-to-door collection of solid waste instead of dumping it on the roadsides.

Excessive garbage were collected from areas including markets in Mattuthavani, Anna Bus Stand, Vandiyur, Goripalayam, Nelpettai, Kamarajar Salai, Teppakulam, Pasumalai and areas surrounding temples, stated the official.