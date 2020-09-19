Over 90% of final year students attended core paper exams: VC

A majority of students handed over the papers over to the colleges directly

With the completion of final year online examination for the first core paper in arts, commerce and science at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels at Madurai Kamaraj University, over 90% of students have attended the examination.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said aside from few difficulties of students being unable to upload PDF version of their answer scripts and sending them online, no major and unanticipated technical difficulties were experienced by teachers conducting the exam.

Although a majority of students handed over the papers over to the colleges directly, not many preferred the online mode, said professors.

M. Buvaneswaran, Principal, MKU Constituent College, Tirumangalam, said many students handed over the papers in person while others sent them by email.

“After submitting the scripts, professors will keep a count of the number of students who have handed the paper in. If they have not, the professors would call the students and ask them to attach files or scan the sheets properly. Although we received most of our papers early, some could only hand it in on Saturday morning because of personal problems. They have submitted letters regarding the delay. Since most are credible reasons, we hope the university considers their answer scripts,” he said.

He added that a majority of students in his college are from remote areas but were able to cope with sudden and new introduction of technology.

An assistant professor from the institution said a majority of the students prefer handing over the papers physically to institutions as they feel the need to provide a tangible answer script for proper evaluation. “While many students are accustomed to the usage of emails, others are not,” he said.

V S. Vasantha, Registrar in charge, said despite a section having lack of direct access to internet connectivity, the experimental online exam only requires downloading of the question paper for students to write. “Since we provided the students many options, the answer scripts are coming. Every one is aware that this mark could be useful for their future education and job,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor said, “This is the first time we are hosting such an exam. So, we too understand the difficulties of students. We are willing to accommodate their needs on a case to case basis,” he said.