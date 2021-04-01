Over 9 lakh RT-PCR tests conducted at MMC lab

Madurai

01 April 2021 19:54 IST

The Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of Madurai Medical College has conducted over nine lakh RT-PCR tests since March 25 last year, becoming the government medical college that has tested the highest number of samples for COVID-19 in the State.

A press release from Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani said that apart from Madurai, samples from Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Coimbatore, and The Nilgiris were also tested at the laboratory. Dr. Sangumani congratulated the doctors, PG students, researchers and other medical staff.

This laboratory has been functioning round-the-clock since March 25 last year. The test results of patients would be immediately informed to them through SMS. They could also view the results at www.covid19mdumc.in.

More than 100 doctors and researchers were given training to conduct RT-PCR tests at the laboratory, he said.