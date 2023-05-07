May 07, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - MADURAI

As many as 8,957 candidates appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Madurai on Sunday.

A total of 182 candidates were absent against the 9,139 candidates who were allotted hall tickets in 13 examination centres across the city.

As part of adhering to a strict dress code, the candidates had to remove earrings and other accessories before being permitted inside the halls. Many students, accompanied by their parents, were seen doing last minute revisions outside the exam centre.

P. Hamsa Priya, city coordinator for NTA, said the checking formalities for students and the attendance were completed by 1.30 p.m. and no late entries were entertained.

She said that 353 more candidates had registered to take up NEET compared to the total registrants last year.

The exam was held between 2 p.m. and 5.20 p.m.