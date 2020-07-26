Over 800 patients under home isolation in Madurai district

A total of 806 COVID-19 positive patients were under home isolation in the district as on Saturday, said Collector T.G. Vinay. The number includes 138 persons treated by private hospitals.

On most of the days, asymptomatic patients under home isolation constituted around 30% of the district's total active cases. After a person tests positive, initial triage is done to categorise the patient under mild/moderate or severe categories. Persons who are clinically fit and have proper infrastructure at home were treated under home isolation. “Asymptomatic patients who do not have sufficient infrastructure at home were treated at COVID Cares Centres,” he said. Only 15% of the active cases required hospitalisation.

Doctors and nurses at the tele-medicine centre at Corporation office call the patients twice a day and monitor their health status. “We monitor the patients for 14 days until their full recovery. Minor complaints that were highlighted by the patients are addressed. If the health condition deteriorates, the patient is shifted to the hospital,” a doctor said.