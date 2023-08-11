August 11, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A total of 8,431 kg ganja, which was seized in connection with 967 cases registered in 10 southern districts, was destroyed near Nanguneri in the district on Friday.

In the presence of Tirunelveli District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, the huge quantity of ganja, a low-cost drug smoked or chewed for euphoric effect and hence has become a major headache for the police, was incinerated in a private facility at Paappaankulam near Nanguneri.

Mr. Pravesh Kumar said the police, in its march towards achieving ‘Drug-free Tamil Nadu’, had intensified the drive against ganja while creating awareness of its ill-effects among the public, especially among the youth and the students by organising awareness seminars in educational institutions.

“In the awareness seminars organised in 505 schools and colleges in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts on Friday, over 1.95 lakh students, policemen and the officers and ministerial staff took the anti-drug pledge. The drive against ganja peddlers will continue with more vigour,” Mr. Pravesh Kumar said.

Superintendents of Police N. Silambarasan of Tirunelveli, E. T. Samson of Tenkasi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai City (South), A. Pradeep, and Assistant Director of Mobile Forensic Lab, Madurai, T. Vidhya Rani were present.

