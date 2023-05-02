Over 75,000 devotees treated to a grand feast

May 02, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MADURAI

Following the ‘Thirukalyanam’, the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar, thousands of devotees headed to the ‘Thirukalyana Virundhu’ or marriage feast organised by the Pazhamudir Solai Thiruvarul Murugan Bhaktha Sabhai at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday.

As people started pouring in to the venue, the volunteers and the organisers took them to the place where food was served. Over 75,000 devotees were treated to a grand feast. Devotees from across Madurai district came to the feast along with their families and friends.

Secretary of the sabhai S.R. Venkatesan said that over 30,000 devotees were treated to the ‘Mappillai Alaippu’ on Monday evening. The devotees were served ven pongal, sambar, baji and rava kesari from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For the ‘Thirukalyana Virundhu’ nine dishes were served that included ven pongal, sakkarai pongal, chapatis with vegetables, sambar rice, tomato rice, curd rice, vegetable biryani and vada. Breakfast was served from 7 a.m.. Devotees started coming in large numbers after the ‘Thirukalyanam’, he said.

Fresh vegetables were contributed by the traders associations at Paravai and Mattuthavani markets. They had contributed over four tonnes of vegetables free of cost. Gas agencies contributed over 100 cylinders for the feast. Devotees contributed essential materials like rice, ghee, oil and vegetables and through donations. The authorities also inspected the food that was served to the devotees. They were satisfied with the quality, he said. Drinking water facility was made available to the devotees on the school premises.