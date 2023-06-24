ADVERTISEMENT

‘Over 750 tonnes of gypsum removed from Sterlite Plant’

June 24, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 750 tonnes of gypsum was removed in 15 trucks from Sterlite Copper Smelter Plant in Thoothukudi over the last three days, said committee members overseeing the evacuation operation at the site on Saturday.

When the company made an appeal to carry out cleaning and overhauling of their plant and machinery, Anti-Sterlite Movement members objected to the move.

However, the State government directed the authorities concerned to take stock of the situation, following which Collector K. Senthil Raj formed a committee comprising officials from Industrial Safety and Police Departments and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The committee members started inspection on June 21, and the evacuation of gypsum from the site commenced. The police said they had deployed adequate personnel and CCTV cameras were in place to monitor the activity.

On the first day, about 210 tonnes of gypsum was removed and in the next two days, around 550 tonnes of the mineral was cleared from the plant.

CONNECT WITH US