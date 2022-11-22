Over 7.50 lakh fingerlings stocked in Tamirabharani to increase inland fish production

November 22, 2022 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul and Assistant Director of Fisheries Bushra Shabnam release fingerlings into the Tamirabharani on Monday in view of World Fisheries Day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 7.50 lakh fingerlings were stocked in the Tamirabharani on Monday in view of World Fisheries Day.

 In order to increase the inland fish production in the rivers of Tamil Nadu, to improve the livelihood of inland fisherman who are dependent on riverine fishery and to boost production of native inland fish varieties and Indian major carp varieties, River Ranching of Fish Seeds scheme is being implemented under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Under this programme, fish breeders were collected from Tamirabarani, Gadana Nathi, Manimuthar and Chittar rivers and early fry fish seeds produced in Manimuthar Government Fish Seed Farm. Over 7.50 lakh fingerlings were stocked along the 124 km-long Tamirabarani river at various stretches.

 As a part of this scheme, nearly 1.60 lakh of Rohu, Mrigal and Labeo fimbriatus (Fringe-lipped carp) fingerlings were stocked in Tamirabarani river near Kodaganallur village of Pappakudi block in Tirunelveli district.

 Assistant Collector (Training).S. Gokul; Assistant Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare G.A. Bushra Shabnam; Inspector of Fisheries N.Thenmozhi; Sub-Inspector M. Maheswari; and Kodaganallur panchayat president S. Balasubramanian released the fingerlings into the river.

During a meeting conducted there, an awareness was created among local fishermen and the public regarding conservation of fishes in the inland ecosystem .

Collector V. Vishnu participated in the World Fisheries Day celebrations held at Idinthakarai, a coastal hamlet. After witnessing cultural events, the Collector and Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan ventured into the sea in a fiberglass boat.

 In Thoothukudi district, Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj, Fisheries Commissioner K.S. Palanisamy, Collector K. Senthil Raj and MLAs M.C. Shanmugaaiah and Udhayanidhi Stalin released 2 lakh fingerlings at Srivaikundam check-dam.

