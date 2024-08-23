Over 7.11 lakh children, women to receive deworming tablets in Tirunelveli district

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan inaugurated on Friday the administration of deworming tablets to school children.

In the presence of Corporation Mayor G. Ramakrishnan, the Collector administered albendazole deworming tablets to the children of Corporation Primary School in Thatchanallur and took the National Deworming Day pledge.

Dr. Karthikeyan, a medical doctor, said the administration of deworming tablets will save the children from anaemia and improve immunity, intelligence, growth and overall development. The school children, dropouts, if any, and women between 20and 30 years will be given the deworming tablets under the supervision of health inspectors and the medical officers.

The left-out children will receive the tablet on August 30.

In Tirunelveli district, 5,49,813 children between 1 to 19 years and 1,61,844 women will receive the tablets. While children aged between 1 and 2 will get half-a-tablet, others will be given one tablet (400 mg), Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Kanniyakumari Collector R. Alagumeena inaugurated the distribution of deworming tablets at Puththeri Government High School on Friday. She said 5,58,766 students and others in the age of 1 to 19 and 75,043 women in the age of 20 to 30 will receive the tablets that do not have any side-effect.

In Tenkasi, 3,08,483 children in the age of 1 to 19 and 67,754 women will receive the tablets, said District Collector A. K. Kamal Kishore.

