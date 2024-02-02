Over 70,000 kg of sand removed from roadsides in Madurai city

February 02, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Corporation removed sand accumulated on roadsides in major thoroughfares by deploying over 400 conservancy workers and active participation of 300 students from colleges on Friday.

Launching the drive, Collector M.S. Sangeetha appealed to the residents to use the dustbins and dumper bins to dispose of the waste. Likewise, by not littering the public space, the environment may also be protected.

Commissioner L. Madhubalan said that they had planned to clean up the accumulated sand on both sides of the roads as it posed not only threats to motorists, but also was a challenge to pedestrians.

The civic body had mobilised its workers from all the wards and deployed them in pockets, where the sand accumulation was high.

Starting from Ponmeni, the cleaning-up went on till evening. It would continue on February 3 and 5. “Today alone, we removed sand weighing about 70,000 kg from the five zones and covering 27 km with the maximum number coming in from zone 3 (24,291 kg) and 19,985 kg (zone 2),” Mr Madhubalan said.

The officials said that they had invited students from the Young Indians from SVN College, SIT College and Solaimalai College of Engineering.

The clean-up drive was held in Teppakulam, KK Nagar, K. Pudur, Arapalayam and other places. Special vehicles were also deployed to lift the sand from roadsides.