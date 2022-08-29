Over 7,000 students participate in ‘Precise Energy 2022’ Olympiad

‘Precise Energy 2022’, the Olympiad in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics organised by Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation recently, attracted over 7,000 students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Olympiad was aimed to stimulate an interest in the study of technical scientific disciplines, which are important for specialisations in nuclear energy.

“We fully support the interest of young people in science and technology, because an educated young generation is the key to the prosperity of any country,” said Andrey Shevlyakov, CEO of the Rosatom South Asia Regional Center.

“Tamil Nadu was chosen to host the Olympiad not by chance. Tamil Nadu is not only the region where Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project – the most important Russian-Indian energy project— is being constructed, but also the birthplace of a large number of talented guys,” said Nina Dementsova, Head of Communications Department of Atomstroyexport JSC (Rosatom Engineering Division).

The preliminary stage of the Olympiad started on August 24, and was held at some of the leading educational institutions across Tamil Nadu. In total, more than 75 schools, universities and colleges from five cities of Tamil Nadu participated in the Olympiad.

“I would like to mention great enthusiasm and readiness of Indian educational institutions to participate in Russian educational projects”, said Gennadiy Rogalev, The Director of the Russian House in Chennai.

The best performing students from the first round will be selected for the final stage, which will be held in Chennai in autumn 2022. The top three students in each discipline will be awarded with valuable prizes.

The Olympiad ‘Precise Energy’ is traditionally held by the Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation together with ANO Energy of Future in partnership with the Russian House in Chennai, Moscow Engineering Physics Institute and Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre.

Hosting the Olympiad ‘Precise Energy’ has become a yearly tradition. The first successful project, organised in 2020, generated a great interest among young people, and saw participation from over 3,000 students, which has gone up to over 7,000, a statement said.