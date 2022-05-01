Over 65 sovereigns of gold burgled from businessman’s house in Madurai

Family had gone to Coimbatore when the incident happened

In a daring daylight burglarly, 65 sovereigns of gold were stolen from the locked house of a businessman at Veerapanchan near Karuppayoorani on Saturday.

The police said M. Murugan, 37, is running solar spare parts shop at Krishnapuram Colony. His family went to Coimbatore for vacation on Friday. Mr. Murugan left his house locked in the morning on Saturday and went for work. When he returned home late in the evening, he was shocked to find that the rear door of the house was broken open and the valuable were missing.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot. The police also lifted finger prints from the scene of crime. A sniffer dog was deployed to assist the police.

The police said that actual quantity of missing gold jewellery could be ascertained only after Mr. Murugan's wife returned from Coimbatore.

