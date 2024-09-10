GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 6,000 police personnel on bandobust duty for Tyagi Immaneul Sekaran’s jayanthi

Updated - September 10, 2024 05:14 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham at the CCTV control room while reviewingd security arrangements in place for the death anniversary of Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday. South Zone IG Prem Anand Sinha and Ramanathapuram SP G. Chandeesh are seen. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Over 6,000 police personnel would be deployed on bandobust duty in various parts of the southern districts in view of the 67th jayanthi of Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran, said Inspector General of Police (south zone) Prem Anand Sinha in Paramakudi on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that apart from 180 CCTV cameras installed in various locations, sophisticated drone cameras would be used for surveillance. Only those with proper permission from the authorities would be permitted to pay their respects at the memorial in Paramakudi on Wednesday. Two-wheelers would not be allowed.

Those coming to the memorial from various southern districts must enter Paramakudi only on the routes identified by the police. Any violation would be strictly dealt with. Those who come in cars and vans should not travel on the rooftop of the vehicles.

People must cooperate with the police in ensuring that the event passed off on a peaceful note.

The police witnessed the testing of drones from a specially-erected control room and also inspected the cameras being put up on various locations. Apart from mobile patrolling, check-posts have been erected for screening people and to monitor movement of vehicles.

For the benefit of the public, government buses would be operated from Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli and other towns.

Leaders from various political parties are expected to offer their respects at the memorial on September 11 from 7 a.m.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Davidson Devasirvatham held a review meeting with senior officers in Paramakudi. Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh and officers from other districts were present.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had announced construction of a manimandapam for Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran in Paramakudi last year following representations from the family members and the public.

Published - September 10, 2024 05:06 pm IST

