Over 6,000 candidates write TNPSC Group II exam

February 25, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates writing TNPSC Group II exam at a centre in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Over 6,000 candidates took Group II and II-a examination, conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, at 35 centres in Madurai on Saturday.

According to official data, 6,200 of the 6,718 registered candidates appeared for the forenoon session and 6,319 wrote the exam in the afternoon. Eleven mobile teams, 35 videographers and 35 monitoring officers ensured the smooth conduct of the examination.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar visited three exam centres — Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women, Lady Doak College and Madurai Kamaraj University College — and inspected the arrangements.

A candidate from Sivakasi who wrote the exam MKU College at Outpost said question papers were shuffled and distributed only after 10.30 a.m., giving them only less than 30 minutes before appearing for the afternoon session.

“The exam invigilators were not completely aware of the procedures and a few candidates were misguided,” he alleged, adding the questions were a bit difficult.

The afternoon session, originally scheduled to be held between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., was held between 2.30 p.m and 5 p.m. due to the ‘delay’ in the forenoon sessions, he added.

