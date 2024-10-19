ADVERTISEMENT

Over 600 metric tonnes of fertiliser arrives by train from Thoothukudi; officials transport them to co-op societies in Ramanathapuram district

Published - October 19, 2024 06:49 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Due to good rainfall in the past two months, farmers have begun farming activities in Ramanathapuram. | Photo Credit: File Photo

For the samba season, 644 metric tonnes of fertiliser reached Ramanathapuram junction from Thoothukudi here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Joint Director (Agriculture) M. T. Baskaramanian, the rainfall during the last two months (September and October till date) was 160 mm and this had encouraged farmers to begin farming activities.

The district, which is going in for a crop coverage of 1,21,500 hectares, would be raising paddy, minor millets and other crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district has 5,607 metric tonnes of urea, 120 tonnes of potash, 1,984 tonnes of DAP and 2,060 tonnes of complex fertilisers. With the arrival of 644 metric tonnes by goods train, the stock position would be sufficient.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Assistant Director (Quality Control) B. G. Nagarajan said that all the fertiliser dealers have been instructed to display the stocks along with the price (MRP) on the board. The farmers have also been told to get receipts for the purchases made.

Public can lodge complaints in the case of any malpractice or attempts to sell fertilisers at a price above the MRP. The information would be kept confidential and action would be taken swiftly, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US