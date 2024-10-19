Over 600 metric tonnes of fertiliser arrives by train from Thoothukudi; officials transport them to co-op societies in Ramanathapuram district

For the samba season, 644 metric tonnes of fertiliser reached Ramanathapuram junction from Thoothukudi here on Saturday.

According to Joint Director (Agriculture) M. T. Baskaramanian, the rainfall during the last two months (September and October till date) was 160 mm and this had encouraged farmers to begin farming activities.

The district, which is going in for a crop coverage of 1,21,500 hectares, would be raising paddy, minor millets and other crops.

The district has 5,607 metric tonnes of urea, 120 tonnes of potash, 1,984 tonnes of DAP and 2,060 tonnes of complex fertilisers. With the arrival of 644 metric tonnes by goods train, the stock position would be sufficient.

Assistant Director (Quality Control) B. G. Nagarajan said that all the fertiliser dealers have been instructed to display the stocks along with the price (MRP) on the board. The farmers have also been told to get receipts for the purchases made.

Public can lodge complaints in the case of any malpractice or attempts to sell fertilisers at a price above the MRP. The information would be kept confidential and action would be taken swiftly, he added.