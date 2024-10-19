GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 600 metric tonnes of fertiliser arrives by train from Thoothukudi; officials transport them to co-op societies in Ramanathapuram district

Published - October 19, 2024 06:49 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Due to good rainfall in the past two months, farmers have begun farming activities in Ramanathapuram.

Due to good rainfall in the past two months, farmers have begun farming activities in Ramanathapuram. | Photo Credit: File Photo

For the samba season, 644 metric tonnes of fertiliser reached Ramanathapuram junction from Thoothukudi here on Saturday.

According to Joint Director (Agriculture) M. T. Baskaramanian, the rainfall during the last two months (September and October till date) was 160 mm and this had encouraged farmers to begin farming activities.

The district, which is going in for a crop coverage of 1,21,500 hectares, would be raising paddy, minor millets and other crops.

The district has 5,607 metric tonnes of urea, 120 tonnes of potash, 1,984 tonnes of DAP and 2,060 tonnes of complex fertilisers. With the arrival of 644 metric tonnes by goods train, the stock position would be sufficient.

Assistant Director (Quality Control) B. G. Nagarajan said that all the fertiliser dealers have been instructed to display the stocks along with the price (MRP) on the board. The farmers have also been told to get receipts for the purchases made.

Public can lodge complaints in the case of any malpractice or attempts to sell fertilisers at a price above the MRP. The information would be kept confidential and action would be taken swiftly, he added.

Published - October 19, 2024 06:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.