Over 60% of storm water drain works completed in Thoothukudi, says MP

Srikrishna L 2193 THOOTHUKUDI
October 22, 2022 17:44 IST

Kanimozhi, MP, and Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthi Raj, Mayor N.P. Jegan, Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree jointly inspect the drainage work at Murugesa Nagar in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Saturday said that over 60% of the storm water drain works under way in Corporation limits since June 2021 had been completed.

Speaking to reporters, she said the DMK had promised to solve the problem of rainwater inundation during the monsoon if elected to power. After the party emerged victorious, Chief Minister M K Stalin, during his visit here, had assured the people that he would keep the party’s word and officials were instructed to execute the works on a war-footing. As a result, a little more than 60% of the works had been completed

She said motors would be used to pump out water from low-lying areas and hoped that the civic authorities would give a better meaning to the lives of the residents this time. In all probabilities, waterlogging issue would be a thing of the past soon.

Ms. Kanimozhi inspected few residential colonies including Draviam Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Muthukrishnan Nagar, Palpandi Nagar, Silverpuram, VMS Nagar and Rahmath Nagar.

To a query on the State’s announcement on Aruna Jagadeesan Commission recommendations, she said the Chief Minister had initiated action against a few of the officers. Action might be there regarding political leaders too.

Minister Geetha Jeevan, Collector K Senthil Raj, Mayor Jagan Periasami, Commissioner Charushree and MLA Shanmugiah accompanied the MP during the inspection.

