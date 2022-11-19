Over 5,900 candidates sit for Group 1 exam in Dindigul

As many as 5,994 candidates appeared for the TNPSC Group 1 preliminary examination against the 8,634 candidates who had applied, officials said on Saturday.
The district administration made elaborate arrangements for the candidates for whom examinations were held in 28 centres in Dindigul. The attendance percentage recorded was 69 and 2,640 candidates did not turn up.
All the centres were videographed and flying squads were deployed to ensure there was no malpractice or impersonation attempt.
Collector S. Visakan inspected PSNA College of Engineering and Technology, one of the exam centres, and checked the arrangements made.
