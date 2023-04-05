HamberMenu
‘Over 55% of accidents in 2021 due to over-speeding’

April 05, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A whopping 55.90% of road accidents reported in Madurai in 2021 were due to over-speeding, said Assistant Divisional Engineer (Road Safety Wing — Highways) Mageshwari here on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Speaking at a road safety awareness programme organised at Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, she elaborated on various initiatives taken by the government to ensure road safety.

Ms. Mageshwari said 27.5% of the accidents that happened in 2021 were attributed to careless driving, 3.5% to climatic conditions, 1.9% to influence of alcohol or drugs, 1.3% to mechanical defects and 9.9% to other causes.

Assistant Divisional Engineer Ramya said road markings were important as they prevented accidents and helped in improving driving skills of vehicle users. Assistant Engineer Nandini Sree read out a pledge on road safety awareness. Chief administrative officer of Velmmal Medical College and Research Institute R. Manivannan proposed a vote of thanks. Over 400 people participated in the programme.

