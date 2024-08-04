Over 50,000 devotees climb Sathuragiri hills

Around 50,000 devotees thronged Sundaramahalingam Temple on Sathuragiri hills here on Sunday on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai.

ADVERTISEMENT

While over 36,000 devotees climbed the steep hillock of around 3,200 feet high from the foothills of Thaniparai in Virudhunagar district, another 14,000 devotees trekked from Vazhai Thoppu in Usilampatti taluk of Madurai district.

Though the police had planned to allow the devotees only after 6 a.m., the overcrowded area in Thaniparai since Saturday night forced the police to allow the devotees to climb the hill around 4 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the size of the jam-packed crowd right from the temporary bus stand till the forest check kept swelling, the crowd could not be detained till 6 a.m., said Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K. Ferozekhan Abdullah.

The devotees, including women, children and the aged, trekked some 6 km to reach the Sundaramahalingam temple.

Special prayers and deeparathanas were conducted for Sundaramahalingam Swamy and Santhanamahalingam Swamy at the hilltop temple.

While hundreds of police personnel were posted in the foothills and the hilltop, a team of police, firemen and forest personnel was deployed at all vantage points and at the wild streams as a precautionary measure.

The devotees were allowed only up to 12 noon in order to prevent crowding at the temple which has limited space.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.