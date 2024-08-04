GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 50,000 devotees climb Sathuragiri hills

Published - August 04, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Madurai/Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
A section of devotees trekking on the hilly terrain to offer prayers at Sundaramahalingam Temple atop Sathuragiri hills on the occasion of ‘Aadi Amavasai’ on Sunday.

Around 50,000 devotees thronged Sundaramahalingam Temple on Sathuragiri hills here on Sunday on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai.

While over 36,000 devotees climbed the steep hillock of around 3,200 feet high from the foothills of Thaniparai in Virudhunagar district, another 14,000 devotees trekked from Vazhai Thoppu in Usilampatti taluk of Madurai district.

Though the police had planned to allow the devotees only after 6 a.m., the overcrowded area in Thaniparai since Saturday night forced the police to allow the devotees to climb the hill around 4 a.m.

With the size of the jam-packed crowd right from the temporary bus stand till the forest check kept swelling, the crowd could not be detained till 6 a.m., said Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K. Ferozekhan Abdullah.

The devotees, including women, children and the aged, trekked some 6 km to reach the Sundaramahalingam temple.

Special prayers and deeparathanas were conducted for Sundaramahalingam Swamy and Santhanamahalingam Swamy at the hilltop temple.

While hundreds of police personnel were posted in the foothills and the hilltop, a team of police, firemen and forest personnel was deployed at all vantage points and at the wild streams as a precautionary measure.

The devotees were allowed only up to 12 noon in order to prevent crowding at the temple which has limited space.

