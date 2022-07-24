Over 50,000 appear in TNPSC Group IV exam in Dindigul

July 24, 2022 20:01 IST

As many as 54,047 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV examination held here on Sunday.

A total of 10,271 (15.97%) candidates were absent against 64,318 applicants.

Candidates appeared for the exam in 225 halls across the district including Dindigul, Gujiliamparai, Kodaikanal, Natham, Nilakottai, Oddanchatram, Palani and Vedasandur. To ensure smooth conduct of the exam, 64 mobile teams and 20 flying squads were appointed.

Earlier, TNPSC member S. Munianathan inspected an exam centre in Palani accompanied by Palani Revenue Divisional Officer Sivakumar, Tahsildar Sasikumar and other officials.

Collector S. Visakan and District Revenue Officer V. Latha carried out inspections at the exam centres at Dudley Higher Secondary School and Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School in Dindigul.

Dindigul had the highest number of examination centres at 54, followed by Palani, 40, and Nilakottai, 32.

Theni

As many as 37,468 candidates took up the TNPSC Group IV examination in Theni district.

Out of the 44,195 applicants, 6,727 candidates did not turn up for the exam, said a press release.

The exam was held across the district including taluks of Theni, Andipatti, Bodinayakanur, Periyakulam and Uthamapalayam.

Earlier, Collector K. V. Muralidharan inspected the arrangements made in the exam centres at Mary Matha Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Government Industrial Training Institute.