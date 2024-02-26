February 26, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - MADURAI

Over 5,000 policemen will be deployed for the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madurai, beginning Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Additional Director General of Police (Armed Police), H.M. Jayaraman, is camping in the district to oversee security arrangements. Inspector General of Police, South Zone, N. Kannan, and Commissioner of Police, J. Loganathan, are coordinating the bandobust, for which 11 officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police have been drawn from various parts of the State.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Digital Mobility Initiative for Automotive MSMEs to be held at the premises of a school premises, in suburban Veerapanchan, on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to arrive in Madurai by a special chopper from Palladam at 5 p.m., and, after participating in the MSME programme, will proceed to The Gateway Hotel in Pasumalai. After an overnight stay there, he will fly from Madurai airport to Thoothukudi on Wednesday (February 28) morning.

The district administration has the banned flying of drones in view of the VVIP visit, on these two days.

Traffic diversions

Meanwhile, the Madurai district police have announced traffic diversions on Uthangudi-Kappalur Ring Road, as this stretch will be used for the movement of the Prime Minister’s convoy on both days.

While the movement of heavy vehicles will be banned on the VVIP route from Tuesday (February 27) morning onwards, light vehicles would be prohibited on that route from Tuesday afternoon.

Vehicles coming in from Tiruchi and proceeding towards Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Tirunelvelli will be diverted from Melur through Tiruvathavur, Poovanthi, Tiruppuvanam, Mukkulam and Kariyapatti.

Vehicles coming from Tiruchi and proceeding to Theni, Dindigul and Virudhunagar will be diverted at Melur through Azhagarkoil Road, Appanthirupathi, Kadachanendal, Madurai city and Nagamalai Pudukottai junction.

Vehicles coming to Madurai city from Tiruchi will need to go via Othakadai, the High Court, and the MGR bus stand.

Vehicles coming from Tiruchi and proceeding to Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar can also go through Othakadai, Madurai City, Nagamalai Pudukottai-Fourway junction, Chekkanoorani and Tirumangalam. Vehicles coming from Tiruchi and proceeding to Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram can also go through Othakadai, Tirumohur Road junction, Tiruvathavur and Poovanthi.

Vehicles coming from Sivaganga to Madurai and proceeding to Tiruchi will be diverted through Poovanthi, Tiruvathavur, Othakadai and Melur. These vehicles can also go through the Rajakkoor junction, Puthuramaraipatti, Othakadai and Melur.

Vehicles coming from Sivaganga and proceeding towards Thoothukkudi, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli will need go through Tiruppuvanam, Mukkulam and Kariyapatti. Vehicles coming from Ramanathapuram to Madurai and proceeding to Tiruchi will need to go through Sakkudi bridge, Poovanthi and Othakadai.

Vehicles coming from Ramanathapuram and proceeding towards Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Tirunelvlei will need to go through Tiruppuvanam, Mukkulam and Kariyapatti. Vehicles from Thoothukudi proceeding to Madurai and Tiruchi will need to go through A. Mukkulam junction, Tiruppuvanam, Poovanthi, Othakadai and Melur.

Vehicles coming from Thoothukudi and proceeding to Dindigul will need to go through Kariyapatti junction, Maruthangudi, Kalligudi, Sholavandan Road junction, Chekkanoorani and Vadipatti. Vehicles coming from Thoothukudi and proceeding towards Madurai and Tiruchi can also go through the Solangurini junction, Nedungulam, Tiruppuvanam, Poovanthi, Tiruvathavur and Melur.

Vehicles from Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar, coming to Madurai and proceeding to Tiruchi will be diverted at Tirumangalam through the Sholavandan Road junction, Chekkanoorani, Nagamalai Pudukottai, Achchampaththu. Vehicles coming from Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar and proceeding to Dindigul will be diverted at Tirumangalam and will have to go through the Sholavandan Road junction, Chekkanoorani and Vadipatti.

Vehicles coming from Rajapalayam and proceeding to Madurai, Tiruchi and Dindigul will need to go through T. Kallupatti, Peraiyur, Usilampatti, Viruveedu to Dindigul. Vehicles from Usilampatti will need to proceed to Chekkanoorani and Nagamalai Pudukottai, to Madurai and Tiruchi.

Vehicles coming from Theni and proceeding to Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli will need to go to Chekkanoorani, Tirumangalam (Sholavandan Road junction) and Virudhunagar. Vehicles coming from Dindigul and to Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar will need to go through Nagamalai Pudukottai, Chekkanoorani Thevar statue junction, and Tirumangalam

