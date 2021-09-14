Over 5000 people benefited under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme

Madurai

About 5179 people from the district have benefited under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme that was launched in the State last month with an aim to provide door-to-door medical assistance to those above 45 years of age and others with infirmities.

A press note from the Collectorate said that the scheme was successfully launched and carried out in different villages across the Sedapatti block, with the support of 24 trained women health volunteers, a healthcare worker, a nurse and a physiotherapist.

As the initiative aims to identify non-communicable diseases among people and help them, medical kits were provided to 2,413 people with hypertension and 1,343 people with diabetes and 1,018 people with both hypertension and diabetes.

Physiotherapy treatments were also provided to 179 persons. The scheme is planned to be launched across the Corporation limits from Wednesday onwards to reach more beneficiaries.